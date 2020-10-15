STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mikel Arteta feels Thomas Partey will prove to be 'really important addition' to Arsenal

The 27-year-old midfielder, Partey, joined Arsenal on October 5.

Published: 15th October 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is excited to have Thomas Partey in the club and feels that the new signee will prove to be a "really important addition to the team."

"I have seen the buzz around the place, the fans are really happy, I have seen some really positive reactions after we bought him, the same with the team, the squad and the staff. I think he is a player we had the radar on for a long time and we have managed to bring him in and I think he will be a really important addition to the team," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

The 27-year-old midfielder, Partey, joined Arsenal on October 5. He had been with Atletico since 2012, making 188 appearances, in which time he won both the Europa League and Super Cup in 2018, and was a Champions League runner-up in 2016.

Last season, the Ghana international made 46 appearances for Atletico, playing a key role in their third-place finish in La Liga and reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Arsenal is now gearing to face Manchester City in the Premier League on October 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mikel Arteta Arsenal Thomas Partey
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp