Neymar will be ready for Champions League fixture against Manchester United: Manager Thomas Tuchel

PSG have been without Neymar in four of seven league games this season and the side has managed to win three games.

Published: 17th October 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar (Photo | PSG Twitter)

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain's manager Thomas Tuchel has said that Neymar would be ready for the side's Champions League match against Manchester United.

Neymar was left out of PSG's 4-0 win over Nimes in Ligue 1 on Friday (local time). This match came just three days after Neymar scored a hat-trick against Peru in World Cup qualifiers.

"Neymar doesn't have any issue. We talked together, like I did with Kylian. We had an honest discussion and I decided to let him rest today. He will be with us tomorrow. He will train and get ready for the game against Manchester United. He will be on the pitch, for sure," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

PSG is currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 15 points from seven matches.

The side will next take on Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 20.

PSG had managed to progress to the finals of the Champions League 2019-20 season. The side was defeated by Bayern Munich in the summit clash.

Comments

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp