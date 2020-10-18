STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Arsenal's poor run against big six continue after 1-0 defeat against Manchester City

On another high-scoring Saturday elsewhere in the English top-flight, the mutual respect between City boss Guardiola and his former assistant Arteta led to a far more cautious encounter.

Published: 18th October 2020 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's Ruben Dias (L) and Arsenal's Willian run for the ball during their English Premier League match. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Raheem Sterling scored the only goal as Pep Guardiola got the better of Mikel Arteta in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Arsenal to move three points off the top of the Premier League table.

On another high-scoring Saturday elsewhere in the English top-flight, the mutual respect between City boss Guardiola and his former assistant Arteta led to a far more cautious encounter.

However, Sterling's strike midway through the first-half was enough to relaunch City's title challenge after failing to win two of their first three league games of the new season.

Arsenal remain without an away league win against one of the 'big six' in 28 games dating back to January 2015.

And despite a spirited performance, the fact they have lost again at Anfield and the Etihad in the first five games of the campaign shows the strides Arteta still has to make to restore the Gunners to title contenders.

Arteta got the better of his old boss when the sides last met in the FA Cup semi-finals in July and Guardiola responded with a change to a 3-5-2 system to match up with Arsenal.

The move nearly paid off within a minute as Riyad Mahrez curled inches wide after a flowing move from one end to the other.

Sergio Aguero returned for the home side for the first time since June alongside Sterling in attack.

In the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, Sterling captained City and led from the front as he was on hand to open the scoring after Bernd Leno could only parry Phil Foden's initial effort.

Leno kept Arsenal in the contest when he denied Foden again from Aguero's unselfish pass.

But it was Ederson who ensured City went in ahead at half-time with a string of saves as Guardiola's men again failed to convince at the back.

Bukayo Saka was Arsenal's biggest threat and the 19-year-old was denied by a brilliant Ederson save after a neat one-two with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang was next to fire too close to the Brazilian stopper when he was one-on-one and onside despite the linesman's flag being raised.

Arsenal also saw strong penalty appeals fall on deaf ears with the final action of the first-half when Kyle Walker's high foot was not punished as he challenged Gabriel Magalhaes inside the area.

The presence of De Bruyne was missed as City again failed to control of the game once in front.

Leicester came from behind to win 5-2 at the Etihad and Leeds also took a deserved point after a blistering opening from City before the international break.

Far from the free-flowing attacking force of the past three seasons, City were happy to sit on their lead after the break.

But in a second period short on goalmouth action, Nicolas Pepe's weak header that was easily claimed by Ederson was the closest Arsenal came to an equaliser.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester City Arsenal EPL Raheem Sterling Ederson Arsenal vs Manchester City Pep Guardiola Premier League
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp