STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Germany coach Joachim Low pays tribute to retiring Jonas Hector

Hector informed Low and his club in September of his decision to quit international soccer, but the decision was made public only on Thursday.

Published: 18th October 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Germany left back Jonas Hector

Germany left back Jonas Hector (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Germany coach Joachim Löw has paid tribute to Jonas Hector after the Cologne left back's retirement from the national team for personal reasons.

The 30-year-old Hector informed Löw and his club in September of his decision to quit international soccer, but the decision was made public only on Thursday.

Löw told the German soccer federation website on Friday "we had a very good, confidential and personal conversation. I have great respect for him and his decision. We all in the national team are grateful for the positive energy he has always given us."

Hector was one of the most popular members of the German team for his modesty and quiet manner.

On the pitch, he was dependable and hard-working.

After making his debut against Gibraltar in November 2014, he went on to make 43 appearances.

Hector was the only member of Germany's squad at the 2016 European Championship not to have played for one of its under-age teams, his talents hidden while playing for hometown team SV Auersmacher until he was 20.

"He is a great personality, a role model for loyalty and fairness, an absolute team player," Löw said.

"His attitude and humility have always impressed me, on and off the pitch. I could always rely on him."

Löw noted Hector played a key role in Germany winning the 2017 Confederation Cup, while he said he will never forget his decisive penalty in the Euro 2016 quarterfinal against Italy.

Hector scored three goals altogether.

Team manager Oliver Bierhoff agreed.

"In addition to his sporting qualities, we also greatly valued his character, his composure and his trust," Bierhoff said.

"You can have informed discussions with Jonas about topics apart from soccer. He never forgot his roots and truly exemplified the values of our team. He will always be welcome within the team, even after his playing days are over."

Hector has played 149 Bundesliga games and 86 in the second division for Cologne since he joined the club from SV Auersmacher in 2010.

He was 18 when he broke into Auersmacher's senior side, then playing sixth-tier football in the southwestern Saarland league.

Though there were enquiries from other clubs including Bochum, Bayern Munich and Saarbrücken, the biggest local club, Hector previously told 11 Freunde magazine, "I simply felt good in Auersmacher, I wanted to keep playing with my friends."

Löw called up Hector for Germany after 11 Bundesliga games for Cologne in 2014 and he quickly became a favorite of the coach, filling the gap left by Philipp Lahm, who retired from international football after Germany's World Cup win in 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jonas Hector Joachim Low Germany Football
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp