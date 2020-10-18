STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

La Liga: Hurt Sergio Ramos cause for worry as newly promoted Cadiz upset Real Madrid 1-0

Sergio Ramos was the only enforced change at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium as Madrid's captain spent the second half in the stands with ice strapped around his left knee.

Published: 18th October 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Cadiz forward Alvaro Negredo vies with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during the Spanish League football match. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane made four substitutions at half-time on Saturday but could not spark Real Madrid into life as his team slipped to a 1-0 defeat by newly-promoted Cadiz in La Liga.

Sergio Ramos was the only enforced change at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium as Madrid's captain spent the second half in the stands with ice strapped around his left knee.

Madrid said the injury was not serious but it puts in doubt Ramos' involvement in their first Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, as well as the Clasico three days later.

If Barcelona's players were watching, they might well feel this Madrid are there for the taking when they meet at Camp Nou next weekend.

ALSO READ | Diego Costa injured as Atletico Madrid win 2-0 at Celta Vigo

A prolonged absence for Ramos would cap a deflating night for the reignings Spanish champions, whose dreary display certainly hands an early boost to their title rivals.

Atletico Madrid had earlier beaten Celta Vigo 2-0, with Luis Suarez opening the scoring at Balaidos, while Barca were about to face Getafe.

This is Cadiz's first season in the top flight in 14 years and their first victory over Real Madrid in 29, yet they could have won by more. 

Their reward is second place in the table, denied a place at the top by their opponents only on goal difference. 

Isco, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez were the other three players to be hauled off by Zidane, who was reacting to an abject display from his side in the first half.

Eder Militao, Casemiro, Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio came on while a surprised-looking Toni Kroos also departed in the second period, replaced by Luka Jovic.

But Madrid's performance hardly improved and by the end they had managed just two shots on target.

Cadiz could have been three up in the first quarter of an hour as Ramos prevented Alvaro Negredo's finish from rolling in before Negredo created the opener.

His cushioned header put through Anthony Lozano, who skipped beyond Madrid's sleepy defence and poked over the onrushing Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid might have equalised in the second half as Vinicius Junior headed wide of an open goal and Karim Benzema rattled the crossbar with a long-range shot. 

But Cadiz were not overly troubled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cadiz La Liga Real Madrid Sergio Ramos Sergio Ramos injury Zinedine Zidane
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp