Zlatan Ibrahimovic owns Milan derby! Serie A gets new leaders in Rossoneri

By AFP

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice in his first match back after recovering from coronavirus on Saturday as AC Milan beat city rivals Inter Milan 2-1 to take top spot in Serie A ahead of Atalanta who slumped 4-1 at Napoli.

Ibrahimovic had not played since September 21, but bagged his second brace in as many league matches this season as Milan claimed their first derby win since January 2016.

Milan have now won their opening four Serie A matches for the first time since the 1995-1996 season when they won the title under Fabio Capello.

The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic stamped his mark on the game early, having also scored back in February only for Inter to win 4-2.

He missed a penalty after 13 minutes but turned in the rebound, with a perfect Rafael Leao cross setting up the Swede for the second three minutes later.

Romelu Lukaku pulled a goal back for Inter Milan after half an hour for his fourth goal in as many matches.

Antonio Conte's Inter were hit by six absences due to Covid-19 and missed chances, with Lautaro Martinez header cleared off the line and Lukaku sending a header wide before the break, while Gianluigi Donnarumma denied the Belgian just before the final whistle.

AC Milan are top of the table with maximum 12 points, three ahead of Atalanta who fell to third-placed Napoli.

Inter Milan are sixth with seven points from three games.