Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew tests positive for coronavirus

Jordan Ayew revealed his health status on Sunday after missing Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Published: 19th October 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 29-year-old striker has gone into self-isolation to treat himself.

The Ghana forward has been a regular player in Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace squad since the start of the season with four appearances in the Premier League.

"Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 & have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance. Thankfully, I am feeling fine & do not have any symptoms. I will be cheering the boys on from home & look forward to being back on the pitch soon. Stay safe," Ayew tweeted.

Crystal Palace are at 13th spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with seven points in five matches.

