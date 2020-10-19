STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ross Barkley scores in stoppage time as Aston Villa beats Leicester City 1-0

Aston Villa claimed a fourth straight win to open the EPL season as Ross Barkley scored in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

Published: 19th October 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Aston Villa's Ross Barkley (L) celebrates after scoring during the EPL match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Aston Villa's Ross Barkley (L) celebrates after scoring during the EPL match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LEICESTER: Aston Villa claimed a fourth straight win to open the Premier League season as Ross Barkley scored in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory over Leicester.

Having scored seven goals against Liverpool before the international break, Villa just needed one to maintain its 100% start and move a point behind first-place Everton with a game in hand.

Barkley collected a pass from John McGinn, drove forward and sent in a shot from 25 yards (meters) that found the bottom corner in the first minute of added-on time at the King Power Stadium.

The England midfielder has scored in both of his games since joining on loan from Chelsea.

"It was touch and go whether he started today," Villa manager Dean Smith said.

"He had a knock to the knee but (it was) a great goal and a real battling performance by the whole team."

Villa last won its first four games of a top-flight campaign 90 years ago.

It was a game of few clear-cut chances, with fourth-place Leicester lacking a cutting edge without injured striker Jamie Vardy.

Its best opportunity fell to Timothy Castagne, whose shot from an acute angle was smothered by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the first half.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aston Villa Leicester City Aston Villa vs Leicester City Ross Barkley EPL
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp