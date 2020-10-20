Defender Mohamad Rakip signs for Mumbai City FC

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of defender Mohamad Rakip ahead of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The young right-back joins the Islanders on a deal that will keep him at the club until 2022.

Head coach Sergio Lobera said, "Rakip is one of the finest young footballers we have in India at the moment. He has shown incredible progress and all-round growth in the last couple of seasons."

"While he has tremendous potential and a great future ahead of him, I am confident he can hit the ground running and make a difference to our team immediately. We are happy to have him here with us at Mumbai City," he added.

The 20-year old came through the youth system at AIFF Elite Academy, and secured a move to Kerala Blasters in 2017, where he started by playing for their B team in the I-League 2nd Division during the 2017-18 campaign.

Rakip eventually progressed to the senior team at Kerala Blasters, making 26 appearances for the club over the next two seasons. Rakip was also a part of the preliminary Indian squad ahead of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup under coach Luis Norton de Matos, making multiple appearances in preparatory games.

"I have a lot of admiration for coach Sergio Lobera and the way he helps younger players grow. Working with the best players in India and the best coach in the league will certainly help me become a much better player. I want to give my best in every training and every time I get a chance to wear the Mumbai City shirt," Rakip said.