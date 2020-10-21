STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FC Goa signs 18-year-old midfielder Muhammed Nemil

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa has roped in 18-year-old midfielder Muhammed Nemil on a four-year deal.

Muhammed Nemil was sent to Spain last year to train with Marcet's High-Performance Academy.

By PTI

Nemil, who spent a season with the club's developmental side, is a product of Reliance Foundations Youth Champs (RFYC) academy and is among its first badge of graduates, having joined the programme as a 13-year-old back in 2015.

Nemil was sent to Spain last year to train with Marcet's High-Performance Academy by RFYC.

The youngster will spend this season out on loan in Spain as a part of Gramanet's U-18 set up, who play in the Juvenile Liga Nacional.

"I have been in Spain for some time and gotten used to the style of play. It suits me perfectly to take the initiative and control the game via passing and movement. That's what FC Goa is all about and I feel this is a dream fit," Nemil said.

Speaking on his signing, FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur remarked, "We're extremely happy to have brought Nemil on board to FC Goa. He is one of the standout players of this batch of players coming through from the RFYC and we're excited about the prospect of him joining our club."

