Manchester United deserved to win: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after victory over PSG

By ANI

PARIS: After a victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side "really focused" on the match and deserved to win.

Manchester United registered a 2-1 win over PSG in the Champions League here.

"They (players) have really focused and concentrated on the job and took on board what we wanted and I think we deserved to win," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Bruno Fernandes scored the opening goal of the match in the 23rd minute. PSG managed to level the scores after Anthony Martial scored an own goal. Marcus Rashford then netted a goal in the 87th minute to seal the win for Manchester United.

The manager also feels that his team could have scored a few more goals during the match. "I thought we created so many chances. I think we could have scored a few more," he said.

Manchester United will now take on RB Leipzig in the next Champions League match and Solskjaer said it will be a "very, very important" game for them.

"We know that to get through you probably need 10 points and now we've got three, so next week's game against Leipzig will be very, very important for us. We looked at this game as a possibility, it's early on and we've all seen that the teams who played in Europe at the end of last season, it's taken a bit of time to get going. But we've certainly got our form back," he said.