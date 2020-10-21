STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai City FC ropes in Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche

Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche

Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Wednesday signed Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Nigerian centre-forward joins the franchise on a year-long deal.

Ogbeche kicked off his youth career at Lobi Stars in Nigeria and was then signed by Paris Saint-Germain into their youth system before making his first team debut for the French giants in 2001-02 at just 17.

An illustrious journey began for Ogbeche, playing in France (Bastia, Metz), the UAE (Al Jazira), Spain (Alavés, Valladolid, Cádiz, Xerez), Greece (Kavala), England (Middlesbrough) and the Netherlands (Cambuur, Willem II).

The 36-year-old made his debut in Indian football in the 2018-19 season, captaining NorthEast United FC and scored 12 goals in 18 games.

Continuing with the ISL, he went on to represent Kerala Blasters in the 2019-20 season and finished with 15 goals in 16 games, the joint top goal-scorer in the division.

Ogbeche has also represented Nigeria on several occasions, including twice in the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

"Besides the brilliant mix of youth and experience in our team, the apparent quality and level of the squad speaks volumes about the ambitions we have here at the club," Ogbeche said.

"In my two years in the ISL, I've come up a fair few times against Sergio Lobera's team, and our coach's positive and free-flowing brand of football perfectly fits my style and idea of the game as well," the striker added.

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera described the Nigerian as a top-class player.

"He is not only a terrific goal-scorer but also a leader in the true sense. Bart (Ogbeche) can be a role-model to plenty of the young boys in our squad and not to mention, be a winner for us on the pitch with his attacking talents," Lobera said.

