STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

We're all prepared for the season ahead: SC East Bengal defender Scott Neville

East Bengal on October 13 announced the signing of experienced A-League defender Neville, on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar.

Published: 21st October 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

SC East Bengal defender Scott Neville

SC East Bengal defender Scott Neville (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

PANAJI: Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-2021 season, SC East Bengal's Scott Neville said the players are "all prepared" and cannot wait for the season to get started.

"Hey guys, I am currently on day two of my 14-day hotel quarantine here in Goa. Just wanted to say thank you very much for all the messages and support. It really means a lot to us players and we cannot wait to get started and we are all prepared for the season ahead," Neville said in a video posted by SC East Bengal on Instagram.

"I think we have got a terrific squad and we are just looking forward to getting out and winning as many games as possible for the fans and supporters," he added.

East Bengal on October 13 announced the signing of experienced A-League defender, Neville, on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar ahead of the upcoming season of ISL.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh, on the other hand, said he is happy to be a part of East Bengal and added: "hopefully, we will give a great performance this season in the ISL".

Earlier this month, the club had appointed Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler as the head coach for the first team that will take part in the 2020-21 ISL.

Fowler, 45, last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, guiding the side to the play-offs and fourth position in the league before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 22 matches in charge, Fowler guided Brisbane Roar FC to 10 wins, five draws, and seven losses in what was his first full-time appointment as head coach since the end of his illustrious playing career.

East Bengal coaching staff:

Head coach: Robbie Fowler

Assistant coach: Anthony Grant

Set piece coach Terence McPhillips

Goalkeeping coach: Robert Mimms

Sports Scientist: Jack Inman

Physiotherapist: Michael Harding

Analyst: Joseph Walmsley

Indian assistant coach: Renedy Singh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scott Neville SC East Bengal ISL ISL 2020 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2020
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp