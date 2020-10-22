I-League qualifiers: Bengaluru United's Akhil P has his heart in the right game

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

There are countless examples of engineering graduates altering their career plans to do something entirely different. Akhil P, who hails from Athani in Ernakulam, did something similar. After he made the switch, Akhil has experienced a meteoric rise in the sport. Most recently, he was leading the charge for Bengaluru United in the I-League qualifiers after a long break brought about by the pandemic.

Bengaluru missed out on I-League qualification as they finished third in the table. But Akhil was ever-present in the matches, knocking on the doors of I-League clubs ahead of the new season expected to start in December. It is remarkable how the defensive midfielder, who only started playing professional football in his early twenties, is matching steps with national-level players.

"I started out playing sevens football against university leagues and Santosh Trophy players. Professional football became a focus after I turned 22. I always believed in my skills and that it would help me play well," said Akhil.

His big break came when he was signed by Kerala Premier League side FC Thrissur. Under coach Jali P Ibrahim, his career took off and after some impressive seasons with the Thrissur outfit, he moved to former I-League champions Minerva Punjab.

At the Punjab outfit, he didn’t get much playing time and moved back to FC Kerala.After the COVID-19 outbreak halted sports and games in the country, Akhil began looking for a new challenge. That's when Bengaluru United came calling and he hoped that his performances caught the attention of I-League clubs. At 27, Akhil is now entering the peak of his powers and wants to make his mark at the national stage.

"I want to show what I'm capable of and want to play for a club that is in sync with my style - build-up play and not long balls. Also, I don’t want to sit on the bench. I had a good outing with Bengaluru and I hope that will help me," he said.

Though Akhil followed his heart when he decided to take up a career in football, he doesn’t recommend the same to others. "I took up football for the love of it, not the money or fame. I didn’t have the basics that you get at an academy, but I had the ability. My family was also concerned initially, but when I played in the Santosh Trophy, they got more supportive. I’d like to see more professional coaches in Kerala who can help youngsters realise their potential. If it wasn’t for coach Jali, I wouldn’t be here," Akhil concluded.