STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Arteta happy with Ozil's 'cheering' during Arsenal's Europa League clash

Earlier this week, Arsenal had left Ozil out from their Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season.

Published: 23rd October 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

VIENNA: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy to see Mesut Ozil cheering for the team on social media during the club's Europa League clash against Rapid Wien.

Ozil posted a series of tweets during Arsenal's encounter with Rapid Wien on Thursday.

Arsenal managed to secure a 2-1 win over Rapid Wien. David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a goal each in the match to hand Arsenal a victory.

"0-0 so far, but c'mon lads let's try and make sure we take a win back home with us! I'm cheering you on," Ozil tweeted.

"Yessss boys! 1-1!!! @DavidLuiz_4 #COYG #M1O," Ozil wrote in another tweet.

He also tweeted, "Aubaaaaaaaaaaa !!!! Good job guys! #UEL."

"This is great! This is what I want from all the players that aren't in our squad. I didn't expect anything different to that, so it's good to hear," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Earlier this week, Arsenal had left Ozil out from their Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season. Ozil has spent the past seven years with Arsenal ever since making the switch from Real Madrid in 2013.

Premier League rules clearly state that Arsenal must submit their 25-man squad Tuesday afternoon and the squad must include a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players over the age of 21, Goal.com had reported.

Ozil played his last match for Arsenal against West Ham and this was the final match before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arteta Mesut Ozil Arsenal
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp