Coronavirus impact: Italy going back to games with no fans as cases surge
The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new virus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.
Published: 26th October 2020 11:10 AM | Last Updated: 26th October 2020 11:10 AM | A+A A-
ROME: Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again.
A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for football games and other sports.
The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new virus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.
Serie A was finished without fans last season during the restart.
Then the government decided last month to allow a maximum of 1,000 spectators into stadiums.
The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues "without fans in attendance."