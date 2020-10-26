STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus impact: Italy going back to games with no fans as cases surge

The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new virus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.

Published: 26th October 2020 11:10 AM

Crotone's Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo in action during a Serie A match as supporters watch from the stands. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again.

A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for football games and other sports.

The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new virus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.

Serie A was finished without fans last season during the restart.

Then the government decided last month to allow a maximum of 1,000 spectators into stadiums.

The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues "without fans in attendance."

