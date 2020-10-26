STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mikel Oyarzabal stars as Real Sociedad climb back to top of La Liga table

Sociedad overtook Real Madrid on Sunday to reclaim their place at the top of La Liga after thrashing Huesca 4-1.

Published: 26th October 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

David Silva

Real Sociedad's David Silva and Mikel Oyarzabal after the match. (Photo | Twitter @RealSociedadEN)

By AFP

MADRID: Real Sociedad overtook Real Madrid on Sunday to reclaim their place at the top of La Liga after thrashing Huesca 4-1.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, including one from a penalty, before Portu and Alexander Isak rounded off an impressive victory after Rafa Mir had briefly pulled Huesca level.

La Real go one point above Real Madrid, although having played one game more than the reigning champions, and also become the first team to hold onto top spot for two consecutive rounds this season.

Imanol Alguacil's side were in the mix for a Champions League qualification place last term, only for their form to fizzle out following the three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But they have hit the ground running again in recent weeks, with only one defeat from their opening seven games and new signing David Silva showing against Huesca what an asset he could be for their bid for the top four.

Silva laid on two assists before being replaced late on.

Earlier, Villarreal missed the chance to go top themselves after being held to a goalless draw by Cadiz, who sustained momentum from their 1-0 win over Real Madrid last weekend. They are fifth.

Granada continued their excellent start by moving up to third with a 1-0 victory away at Getafe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Sociedad La Liga Mikel Oyarzabal David Silva
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp