Chennaiyin FC sign Balaji, Aqib; promote 'B' team goalkeeper Revanth to senior team

Balaji and Nawab, both 18 years old, have also signed for Chennaiyin on multi-year deals respectively and will also be registered for CFC's 2020-21 ISL squad.

Published: 28th October 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC's new signing Balaji,Aqib and promoted goalkeeper Revanth. (Photo | Twitter/Chennaiyin FC)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced the signing of youngsters Ganesan Balaji and Aqib Nawab after the duo graduated from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) setup recently.

The club also promoted Chennai-born BY Revanth from the 'B' team to the senior team.

He will be joining the squad in Goa as the stipulated fourth goalkeeper, a press release said.

Youth team players Mohamed Liyaakath and Rahul K -- both aged 16 -- would continue their development at Chennaiyin FC after signing new multi-year contracts.

Balaji and Nawab, both 18 years old, have also signed for Chennaiyin on multi-year deals respectively and will also be registered for CFC's 2020-21 ISL squad.

With the addition of Balaji, Nawab and Revanth, the Chennaiyin roster for the new season comprises 21 domestic and seven overseas players.

It also takes the number of developmental players (born on or after January 1, 2000) to seven.

"The inclusion of young blood in our team is imperative.

Nurturing and promoting budding Indian talents is as much of a priority for us, as is winning matches and trophies," said CFC head coach Csaba Laszlo, who arrived in Goa last week.

"I am delighted to welcome Revanth, (Ganesan) Balaji and (Aqib) Nawab to our ranks and I wish to see them don the CFC colours with pride very soon." 

