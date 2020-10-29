STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Moise Kean scores 2 as PSG wins 2-0 at Basaksehir; Neymar injured

Neymar left the field after 26 minutes and was replaced by winger Pablo Sarabia.

Published: 29th October 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match. (Photo | AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

ISTANBUL: New signing Moise Kean scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday but Neymar limped off with a groin injury.

Neymar left the field after 26 minutes and was replaced by winger Pablo Sarabia.

“I hope it’s not a serious injury and we’ll wait to see the results of his scan tomorrow. It’s his adductor," PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. “He had to come off. He wasn't in real pain but he felt uncomfortable. In a packed schedule, he could be out for a few games. But I'm not sure.”

Having netted twice against Dijon in the French league last weekend, the 20-year-old Kean grabbed his first Champions League goals in the 64th and 79th minutes as PSG weathered some strong attacks to get back on track after losing its opening game at home to Manchester United.

The former Juventus forward, on loan from Premier League club Everton, neatly headed in Mbappe's corner from the left for his first goal. He then controlled Sarabia's pass with his right foot before turning to shoot home with his left.

Champions League newcomer Basaksehir sustained a second defeat after losing to Leipzig, but threatened PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas several times.

Right winger Edin Visca went close in the 15th minute and Navas kept out right back Rafael's shot in the 26th, while Angel Di Maria and Mbappe shot wide in an even first half.

“We can improve the way we play, we need to get better,” Tuchel said. “We knew we would be up against an aggressive side. Maybe we didn't talk enough in the first half but we improved things in the second, and that's what won us the match.”

Still, PSG looked vulnerable and was close to conceding again but Navas saved well from Visca in the 57th and he made another stop shortly after Kean's first goal.

“Towards the end of the first half we suffered. But we played a good game and held out until the end," Kean said. "We played away, which isn’t easy. We held firm and got the win.”

Only a small number of fans was present in Istanbul because of coronavirus restrictions.

In Group H's other game, striker Marcus Rashford made it four goals in two group games as Man United routed Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford.

United leads the group with six points, and PSG and Leipzig are on three points each.

United is at Basaksehir, and PSG plays at Leipzig, next Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moise Kean Paris Saint-Germain Neymar
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp