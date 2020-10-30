Ex-Newcastle man ready for ISL

Martin Joseph By

KOCHI: Having played the best years of his career in front of one of the best fan bases in the world, former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor knows that walking out to play in an empty stadium would be a strange experience.

The 34-year-old centre-back, who made over 200 appearances for the English Premier League side, was one of the most high-profile signings in the Indian Super League this season after he moved from A-League side Wellington to Odisha FC.

Having completed his mandatory quarantine period in Goa on Thursday, Taylor will start training with his teamma­tes soon. It will be a season like no other due to the virus. No fa­ns in stadium, players being aw­ay from friends and family, having to stay for an extended pe­riod inside a bio-secure bubble.

But the Englishman is a battle-hardened customer, having come up against the likes of Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, Cr­istiano Ronaldo, Wayne Ro­o­ney, Harry Kane and Ruud van Nistelrooy. He is ready for the challenges on and off the field.

“We are in our Covid bubble in Goa, with all the players leaving their families and coming here for two weeks of quarantine, which is tough. But we know why we are here, what the goal is. I experienced it last season, spending nine weeks in Australia in a hotel.”

