STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ex-Newcastle man ready for ISL

Having completed his mandatory quarantine period in Goa on Thursday, Taylor will start training with his teamma­tes soon.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Having played the best years of his career in front of one of the best fan bases in the world, former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor knows that walking out to play in an empty stadium would be a strange experience.

The 34-year-old centre-back, who made over 200 appearances for the English Premier League side, was one of the most high-profile signings in the Indian Super League this season after he moved from A-League side Wellington to Odisha FC.

Having completed his mandatory quarantine period in Goa on Thursday, Taylor will start training with his teamma­tes soon. It will be a season like no other due to the virus. No fa­ns in stadium, players being aw­ay from friends and family, having to stay for an extended pe­riod inside a bio-secure bubble.

But the Englishman is a battle-hardened customer, having come up against the likes of Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, Cr­istiano Ronaldo, Wayne Ro­o­ney, Harry Kane and Ruud van Nistelrooy. He is ready for the challenges on and off the field.

“We are in our Covid bubble in Goa, with all the players leaving their families and coming here for two weeks of quarantine, which is tough. But we know why we are here,  what the goal is. I experienced it last season, spending nine weeks in Australia in a hotel.”

Full story: www.newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newcastle United Steven Taylor
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp