STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ronaldo-less Juventus struggling to find a way to win

The Bianconeri have only won 55 per cent of their matches without Ronaldo since the Portuguese star joined from Real Madrid in 2018.

Published: 30th October 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo's status remains unclear going into this weekend's Serie A games, which means Juventus may have to finally find a way to win without him.

Ronaldo has yet to be cleared to return after testing positive for the coronavirus more than two weeks ago, and his absence has been keenly felt by a young Juventus side which is going through a transition under new coach Andrea Pirlo.

The nine-time defending Serie A champion has drawn its last two league matches without Ronaldo - against last-place Crotone and Hellas Verona - and was outclassed by Barcelona in a 2-0 loss in the Champions League on Wednesday.

On paper, though, Juventus should still be able to beat newly promoted Spezia on Sunday even if Ronaldo can't play.

But the Bianconeri have only won 55 per cent of their matches without Ronaldo since the Portuguese star joined from Real Madrid in 2018, and are in danger of slipping behind in the domestic title race.

The two recent draws has left it four points leader AC Milan, which tries to extend its unbeaten record when it travels to Udinese on Sunday.

Ronaldo is also struggling to watch from the sidelines as he remains in quarantine in his house in Turin.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo caused controversy on Wednesday when he posted a photo on Instagram, hours before the match against Barcelona, and the day after his latest test result was still positive for the virus.

Ronaldo captioned the photo: "Feeling good and healthy! Forza Juve!" However, he added a comment - which he later deleted - using an expletive to describe the test for COVID-19.

"He's young, strong and rich. He may even not believe in the virus. If the situation wasn't so dramatic, it would make you laugh," Massimo Galli, the director of infectious diseases at Milan's Luigi Sacco hospital, said on Thursday.

"But people who have all this following shouldn't create more chaos." 

Álvaro Morata has stood in for Ronaldo and scored twice in a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League last week.

The Spain forward had three goals ruled out for offside against Barcelona.

Juventus didn't muster a shot on target in that match and Pirlo knows he won't be given much time if the pressure continues to grow despite only taking charge in the offseason.

The 41-year-old Pirlo was handed his first coaching job at the end of July when he was put in charge of Juventus' under-23 team, which plays in Serie C.

But he had not led a game before he was promoted to replace the fired Maurizio Sarri just over a week later.

"It's a building year but we want to get results. I'm not here to build and not get wins," Pirlo said.

"Maybe we need a bit of time but we have to know that results have to arrive through a style of play that maybe we are struggling to assimilate."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juventus Ronaldo Serie A Andrea Pirlo Barcelona Champions League
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp