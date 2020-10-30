STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

WATCH | Ibrahimovic urges all to wear mask, says you're not Zlatan, don't challenge the virus

Earlier, Ibrahimovic set up an online fundraiser in March to help hospitals at the center of the outbreak in Italy.

Published: 30th October 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic wearing a mask.

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic wearing a mask. (Photo | Screenshot)

By PTI

MILAN: In his own, inimitable way, AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is encouraging people in an online campaign to follow the rules in the battle against the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic contracted the virus last month but is showing no ill effects, having scored four goals in the three matches since his return.

"The virus has challenged me and I won. But you are not Zlatan, do not challenge the virus," Ibrahimovic says in the video on his Facebook page with 26 million followers.

"Use your head, respect the rules. Social distance and masks, always. We will win."

The video is part of a campaign by the region of Lombardy, which has Milan as its capital.

It was also posted on the region's website and social media accounts.

"The idea of involving Ibra came to me the night of the derby (against Inter Milan)," said Attilio Fontana, the governor of Lombardy.

"Zlatan was back on the pitch after recovering and at that point I thought that he could have helped us launch an important message.

"He accepted the proposal immediately, showing great sensitivity and absolute willingness, and for that I thank him."

Ibrahimovic set up an online fundraiser in March to help hospitals at the center of the outbreak in Italy.

There has been a surge in the number of virus cases in Italy and Lombardy, the country's hardest-hit region in the pandemic.

Italy reached a new daily record of nearly 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and added 205 deaths on Wednesday.

Further nationwide restrictions were introduced this week, while Milan is one of the cities that has also imposed an overnight curfew.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ibrahimovic coronavirus AC Milan Italy Lombardy
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp