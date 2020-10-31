STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Benzema and Vincius Jr. moving on after spat, says Real Madrid manager Zidane

Mics in the tunnel caught a talk between Benzema and Mendy, Benzema said: "He does what he wants. Don't play with him, brother. He plays against us."

Published: 31st October 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Real_Madrid_Mancheste_S_(10)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (File photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: The spat between Real Madrid's star strikers Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr, which started during the Champions League game at Moenchengladbach is "over", coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday.

As Real Madrid prepared to come out after the half-time break on Tuesday trailing 1-0 to Borussia, cameras and microphones in the tunnel caught a conversation in French between Benzema and compatriot Ferland Mendy, a defender.

Indicating the 20-year-old Vinicius, the 30-year-old Benzema said: "He does what he wants. Don't play with him, brother. He plays against us."

The pair were then seen talking to Vinicius though the words were not caught by the microphone.

Vinicius was replaced by Eden Hazard in the 70th minute with Real 2-0 down. Benzema scored in the 87th minute and Casemiro in added time to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Benzema's words were widely reported in the Spanish media. On Friday, Zidane confirmed the two strikers had words.

"There was a discussion" between Benzema and Vinicius, Frenchman Zidane said. "And that's it, it's over."

"It happens a lot, those little things that happen between two players on a pitch. Really, I don't say it to avoid the problem, because what happened is what happened, but these are things that happen from time to time when you play a match where there is a bit of tension," said Zidane. 

"The only thing is that you can't let it hang around," Zidane said. 

"There's a discussion between the two players and that's it, it's over. The next day, we move on to something else", Zidane said. 

"I know how much people like these little spats. But I can only say that it happened and that it will happen again. And I think that, from time to time, in the heat of the moment, it also shows the character of the team," said Zidane adding that he was speaking from experience.

"It happened, and not only me to another player, but other players to me too".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benzema Vinicius Jr Zidane Real Madrid Mendy
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp