STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Neymar, Di Maria, Paredes test positive for COVID-19: Report

The positive tests come eight days before PSG travel to Lens for their first Ligue 1 match of the 2020-21 season.

Published: 02nd September 2020 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar (File | AFP)

Neymar (File | AFP)

By IANS

PARIS: Brazilian star Neymar is among three Paris St Germain players who have tested positive for COVID-19 after tests were carried out on Wednesday afternoon, according to French sports daily L'Equipe. The other two players are Argentine duo Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, it said.

The positive tests come eight days before PSG travel to Lens for their first Ligue 1 match of the 2020-21 season. Neymar, Di Maria and Paredes spent their holidays together in Ibiza, Spain, after the Champions League final against Bayern Munich on August 23.

The French champions said that three of their players have tested positive but did not reveal their names.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," said PSG in their statement. "All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

French football's governing body has ruled that a team must cancel its training sessions if four or more positive cases are found, with the possibility that its matches could also be postponed.

The new season of the French Ligue 1 started on August 21. PSG are the only side to have not played a match yet as they were allowed the extra break due to their Champions League matches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neymar Di Maria
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp