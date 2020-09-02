STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

US Justice Department warns FIFA on international ban over league matches' venue

A court dismissed an antitrust claim by Relevent Sports in July and gave the company until Tuesday to refile the suit or take its interference claim case to arbitration.

Published: 02nd September 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department has entered into a sports dispute involving the company of a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, warning FIFA that a prohibition against staging league matches internationally could violate American antitrust laws.

Relevent Sports, controlled by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, sued the US Soccer Federation in September 2019 for failing to sanction a proposed Spanish league match between Barcelona and Girona in Miami Gardens, Florida.

US District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan dismissed an antitrust claim by Relevent Sports in July and gave the company until Tuesday to refile the suit or take its interference claim case to arbitration. The letter from the Justice Department was included in a filing by Relevent on Tuesday seeking permission to amend its complaint by adding FIFA, soccer's governing body, as a defendant.

"Market allocation is a per se violation of the US antitrust laws. Sports organizations are not categorically immune from liability under the rules. In particular, they apply to FIFA and its affiliates, including the United States Soccer Federation, in the same manner that they apply to any other organization whose activities substantially affect the United States," Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general who heads the Justice Department's antitrust division, wrote in a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and USSF Cindy Parlow Cone.

"We specifically are concerned that FIFA could violate US antitrust laws by restricting the territory in which teams can play league games," he added. The Justice Department has obtained a series of guilty pleas from soccer officials along with several convictions during the past five years as part of its investigation into corruption in the sport.

FIFA has maintained it is a victim and was harmed by corrupt individuals and companies While US leagues have embraced moving regular-season games internationally, soccer generally has restricted its international club initiatives to exhibitions along with selected cup matches.

Relevent initially sued in New York Supreme Court after the USSF refused to sanction a 2018-19 match between Ecuador's Barcelona and Guayaquil at Miami Gardens.

The USSF cited an October 26, 2018, announcement by FIFA: "Consistent with the opinion expressed by the football stakeholders committee, the council emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association."

MLS Commissioner Don Garber and then USSF President Carlos Cordeiro were on the stakeholders committee, and former USSF President Sunil Gulati is a member of the ruling council. Relevent alleges the stakeholders committee on February 27 recommended the policy against international league matches be added to FIFA's statutes.

Relevent withdrew its state court suit and filed this latest action in federal court, citing antitrust law.

Delrahim wrote the department is raising the concerns to protect competition "for the benefit of American consumers and soccer players". "Now that the government has weighed in, we call upon FIFA and USSF to join us in opening up our borders to the world's game," Relevent Sports Group CEO Daniel Sillman said in a statement.

Caproni wrote that Relevent must either add FIFA to its lawsuit, show the court has jurisdiction over FIFA when it is not a party to the suit, or show cause why the case should not be dismissed. Ross hosted a fundraiser last year for Trump's re-election campaign. He told Fox Business in an interview last month that hasn't yet decided on his vote in the presidential election.

FIFA and the USSF did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Relevent is represented by Jeffrey Kessler, the lawyer retained by members of the US women's national soccer team in their wage and gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Justice Department FIFA US Soccer Federation Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp