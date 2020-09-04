STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa tests positive for COVID-19

The Spanish side conducted pre-season tests on players not on international duty, but Costa, team-mate Santiago Arias were also excluded having already tested positive during their holiday

Published: 04th September 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MADRID: Atletico Madrid have announced that former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolating.

The Spanish side conducted pre-season tests on players not on international duty on Thursday, but Costa and team-mate Santiago Arias were also excluded having already tested positive during their holidays.

"Today, tests were carried out at the Wanda Atletico de Madrid Training Complex prior to resuming the 2020/21 season. The team has been tested except for those involved in international fixtures with their countries," said Atletico in a statement.

"Diego Costa and Santiago Arias, who tested positive during their holidays, are currently isolating and show no symptoms. Both players are staying at home complying with all protocols and measures set by the authorities and La Liga.

"Therefore, they will not resume training on September 4 and their return is expected after completing their quarantine," it added.

The new La Liga season is scheduled to begin on September 11. Atletico will begin their La Liga campaign on the weekend of September 27 at home to Granada, as their first two rounds of fixtures have been pushed back due to their participation in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Diego Costa Diego Costa covid positive Diego Costa covid coronavirus COVID 19 Atletico Madrid
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp