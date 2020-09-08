STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Premier League confirms three new coronavirus cases

Manchester City had already confirmed that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19.

By ANI

LONDON: The Premier League on Monday announced three new coronavirus cases after the latest round of testings.

The league said it tested 1,605 players and club staff from August 31 to September 6.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 31 August and Sunday 6 September, 1,605 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were three new positive tests," Premier League said in a statement.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," it added.

Manchester City had already confirmed that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the identity of the third player is unknown.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19," Manchester City had said in a statement.

"Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus," the statement had added.

The 2020-2021 season of the league is set to begin on September 12.

