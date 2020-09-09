STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Career in balance: Anwar Ali waiting for medical clearance to return to action

According to sources, the AIFF medical team has informed the parent body that his condition will not allow him to play competitively.

Former U-17 FIFA World Cup star Anwar Ali

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former U-17 World Cup star Anwar Ali’s fledgling football career is under danger of shutting down after the AIFF medical team sent his medical reports to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for further inputs. His club have been informed about the situation and have been asked to keep him away from training for the time being. Anwar, who was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease last year, had his contract with ISL side Mumbai City FC terminated.

The 20-year-old then had to go abroad for further testing. He had to stay away from the sport for almost a year and recently signed up with Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting, who currently ply their trade in the I-League second division.

Last week, the promising defender underwent blood tests, a CT scan and an MRI at a top private hospital in Kolkata, the reports of which were sent to the AIFF medical team.

“His reports have been sent to AFC for further inputs. As of now, no concrete decision has been taken. We care for his life and expect a decision to be taken within the week,” I-League chief executive officer Sunando Dhar informed this daily.

According to sources, the AIFF medical team has informed the parent body that his condition will not allow him to play competitively. The executive committee will take the final call.

If they stick to the order, it would mean Anwar cannot be registered in any competition under the aegis of AIFF. His current club have confirmed that the AIFF has asked them not to allow the former Minerva product to train with the club.

“He has not trained for the past four days as AIFF has asked him to stay away. It is a dicey situation but we all want what is best for him,” a member of the Mohammedan coaching team said. The footballer and his family could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Anwar has also been a part of AIFF’s developmental side Arrows after his promising beginning at the Minerva Punjab academy. Anwar was one of the top performers in the World Cup, which India hosted in 2017, and was immediately seen as one for the future. He was even called up to the national camp by coach Igor Stimac.

Anwar Ali
