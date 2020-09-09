STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne named English football's player of the year

Kevin De Bruyne became the first Manchester City player to capture the Professional Footballers' Association award after scoring 13 goals.

Published: 09th September 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was voted English football's player of the year, denying Liverpool a third straight winner of the prestigious award.

De Bruyne became the first City player to capture the Professional Footballers' Association award after scoring 13 goals and making a record-tying 20 assists last season.

The Belgian credited manager Pep Guardiola for giving him the freedom to be creative.

"Most of the time he just lets me be me," De Bruyne said of Guardiola.

"We speak often about the team but in a lot of senses he knows when he gives the orders of what the team has to do that I will listen.

"But then on the other side, he gives me a lot of freedom; I don't know why, that's just the way it goes between us. He knows in one way I will always put the team first and then obviously if I can help myself I'm going to do that."

Liverpool players Virgil Van Dijk (2019) and Mohamed Salah (2018) won the award - voted on by players in the top flight - the past two seasons, but the team was denied a hat trick of winners despite becoming champions last season for the first time in 30 years.

Liverpool finished 18 points clear of City, the runner-up.

Van Dijk was on the shortlist again along with teammates Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was named the young player of the year.

De Bruyne also fought off the challenge of his teammate, Raheem Sterling, as a City player finally won the award following the team's recent dominance of English football.

"It's maybe strange that I'm the first one at City," De Bruyne said, "seeing all the good players who played there before and who are still playing. But it's nice to represent the club."

Beth England won the women's player of the year award, having helped Chelsea capture the Women's Super League and the League Cup by scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

England prevented Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema claiming the award for a second straight season.

Premier League team of the year: Nick Pope (Burnley); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool); David Silva (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City); Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Sadio Mane (Liverpool).

Women's Super League team of the year: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea); Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea); Caroline Weir (Man City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Ji So-yun (Chelsea); Beth England (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Chloe Kelly (Man City).

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne EPL
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp