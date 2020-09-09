STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on reaching 'new heights'

The 35-year-old had 99 goals under his belt when he took the field during Portugal's Nations League clash against Sweden and netted a brilliant goal to complete the century of goals.

Published: 09th September 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Pele (File Photo | AP)

Pele (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Brazilian footballer Pele on Wednesday congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker became the second men's player to reach 100 international goals.

The 35-year-old had 99 goals under his belt when he took the field during Portugal's Nations League clash against Sweden and netted a brilliant goal to complete the century of goals. He then scored another goal in the match as he guided Portugal to a 2-0 win over Sweden.

Pele took to Twitter to write: "I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations @Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey."

Ronaldo is only the second men's player to reach 100 goals for his country after Ali Daei, who netted 109 goals for Iran, Goal.com had reported.

The wait to achieve the milestone was long for Ronaldo as he had completed 99 international strikes back in November 2019.

Ronaldo had to miss the team's previous clash against Croatia due to a toe infection. Despite Ronaldo's absence, Portugal had registered a 4-1 win in the match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pele Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp