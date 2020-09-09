Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on reaching 'new heights'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Brazilian footballer Pele on Wednesday congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker became the second men's player to reach 100 international goals.

The 35-year-old had 99 goals under his belt when he took the field during Portugal's Nations League clash against Sweden and netted a brilliant goal to complete the century of goals. He then scored another goal in the match as he guided Portugal to a 2-0 win over Sweden.

Pele took to Twitter to write: "I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations @Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey."

Ronaldo is only the second men's player to reach 100 goals for his country after Ali Daei, who netted 109 goals for Iran, Goal.com had reported.

The wait to achieve the milestone was long for Ronaldo as he had completed 99 international strikes back in November 2019.

Ronaldo had to miss the team's previous clash against Croatia due to a toe infection. Despite Ronaldo's absence, Portugal had registered a 4-1 win in the match.