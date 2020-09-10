STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Criticism over anti-Semitism: 'Black Lives Matter' logo to be replaced on Premier League kits

Instead of the BLM badge, the players' shirts will have a new slogan reading "No Room For Racism" when the 2020/21 Premier League season starts on Saturday.

Published: 10th September 2020 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Instead of the BLM badge, the players' shirts will have a new slogan reading 'No Room For Racism' (Twitter Photo)

By AFP

LONDON: Premier League chiefs say Black Lives Matter badges on team shirts will be replaced by patches promoting the organisation's own anti-discrimination campaign.

The badges were worn by players last season following the global protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States at the hands of a white police officer.

However, the Black Lives Matter group in Britain has been accused of anti-Semitism and criticised over calls to defund the police.

The league released a statement on June 30 saying it did "not endorse any political organisation or movement, nor support any group that calls for violence or condones illegal activity".

Premier League captains were consulted over the change during a conference call on Thursday.

Instead of the BLM badge, the players' shirts will have a new slogan reading "No Room For Racism" when the 2020/21 Premier League season starts on Saturday.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "We, our clubs, players and match officials have a long-standing commitment to tackling discrimination.

"Players rightly have a strong voice on this matter, which we saw last season. We have continued to talk and listen to players on this issue and will support them as well as continuing to emphasise the Premier League's position against racism."

The league said it would continue to support players who take the knee before matches in solidarity with the BLM movement.

TAGS
EPL Black lives matter No room for racism football racism Premier League
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp