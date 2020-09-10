Santi Cazorla lone Arsenal star as Mesut Ozil picks Dream XI with Karim Benzema upfront

By Online Desk

Arsenal's "Assist King" and former German international Mesut Ozil on Thursday picked his dream eleven comprising of former teammates. The 31-year-old was asked to choose his dream team by a fan during a Twitter interaction that the midfielder named #AskMesut.

The 'dream XI' was heavily packed with stars from Real Madrid, where he spent three seasons between 2010 and 2013. Philip Lahm and Jerome Boateng featured in the list from the German national side while veteran Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla was the only Gunner to find a place.

Ozil revealed a 4-2-3-1 formation with German superstars Lahm and Boateng forming the back four alongside Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. Xabi Alonso, another former Madridista, couple up wuth Cazorla in the CDM position just behind the Angel Di Maria, Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo trio - who were all his teammates at the Bernabeu. Real's Frenchman Karim Benzema is the lone striker of the side while legendary Iker Casillas guards the net.

Casillas



Lahm - Ramos - Boateng - Marcelo



Xabi Alonso - Cazorla



Di Maria - Kaka - C. Ronaldo



Benzema#AskMesut #BestXI https://t.co/Mzyxf9rJWN — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 9, 2020

Ozil played 105 games for the Spanish giants before making a move to Arsenal where he has played 184 games so far. He joined Real Madrid a season after the Los Blancos roped in Kaka, Cristiano and Benzema in a historic signing spree. The World Cup winner lifted the prestigious and highly contested La Liga in 2011-12, before moving to the Emirates where he won three FA Cups till date. He has scored times 33 times for the Gunners, is currently on a massive £350,000-per-week salary.

When asked by a fan to name his best memory of his time in the Spanish capital, Ozil retweeted "The titles we've won there as a team."

While Lahm has retired from football after an illustrious career with Bayern Munich, 32-year-old Boateng remains constant at the Bavarian defence. Ramos took over the captain's armband from Casillas when he left dor Porto and Marcelo was appointed his lieutenant.

Santi Cazorla | AFP

AC Milan legend is Kaka has also retired after a spell at MLS while Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo play for French champions PSG and Italian powerhouse Juventus respectively.

35-year-old Cazorla made 180 appearances over six years for Arsenal before making a switch to Spain with Villareal. He recently joined top Qatari side Al-Sadd, managed by his former international teammate Xavi.