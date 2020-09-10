STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Santi Cazorla lone Arsenal star as Mesut Ozil picks Dream XI with Karim Benzema upfront

Xabi Alonso play alongside Cazorla in the CDM position just behind the Angel Di Maria, Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo trio.

Published: 10th September 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mezut Ozil alongside Kaka, Xabi Alonso and other Real Madrid teammates. (File Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Arsenal's "Assist King" and former German international Mesut Ozil on Thursday picked his dream eleven comprising of former teammates. The 31-year-old was asked to choose his dream team by a fan during a Twitter interaction that the midfielder named #AskMesut.

The 'dream XI' was heavily packed with stars from Real Madrid, where he spent three seasons between 2010 and 2013. Philip Lahm and Jerome Boateng featured in the list from the German national side while veteran Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla was the only Gunner to find a place.

Ozil revealed a 4-2-3-1 formation with German superstars Lahm and Boateng forming the back four alongside Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. Xabi Alonso, another former Madridista, couple up wuth Cazorla in the CDM position just behind the Angel Di Maria, Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo trio - who were all his teammates at the Bernabeu. Real's Frenchman Karim Benzema is the lone striker of the side while legendary Iker Casillas guards the net.

Ozil played 105 games for the Spanish giants before making a move to Arsenal where he has played 184 games so far. He joined Real Madrid a season after the Los Blancos roped in Kaka, Cristiano and Benzema in a historic signing spree. The World Cup winner lifted the prestigious and highly contested La Liga in 2011-12, before moving to the Emirates where he won three FA Cups till date. He has scored times 33 times for the Gunners, is currently on a massive £350,000-per-week salary.

When asked by a fan to name his best memory of his time in the Spanish capital, Ozil retweeted "The titles we've won there as a team."

While Lahm has retired from football after an illustrious career with Bayern Munich, 32-year-old Boateng remains constant at the Bavarian defence. Ramos took over the captain's armband from Casillas when he left dor Porto and Marcelo was appointed his lieutenant.

Santi Cazorla | AFP

AC Milan legend is Kaka has also retired after a spell at MLS while Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo play for French champions PSG and Italian powerhouse Juventus respectively.

35-year-old Cazorla made 180 appearances over six years for Arsenal before making a switch to Spain with Villareal. He recently joined top Qatari side Al-Sadd, managed by his former international teammate Xavi.

TAGS
Mesut Ozil Kaka Cristiano Ronaldo Sergio Ramos Santi Cazorla Arsenal Real Madrid Iker Casillas
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp