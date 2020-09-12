STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
La Liga season starts without fans; Celta Vigo draw at Eibar 

Eibar finished with 10 men after Pape Diop was sent off for a second booking with three minutes left.

Published: 12th September 2020 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Celta Vigo's Nolito in action against Eibar (Photo | RC Celta Twitter)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Celta Vigo drew at Eibar 0-0 as the Spanish league started anew on Saturday still without fans in the stands.

Eibar could thank resolute goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic for salvaging a point at home against a more dangerous Celta.

The new season starts less than two months after the 2020-21 campaign concluded after it was delayed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like the end of last season, stadiums reopened without spectators to ensure games don't become a source of mass contagion.

Spain has recorded more than 29,700 confirmed deaths with COVID-19.

Champion Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and Sevilla have their games from the first two rounds postponed to give them more rest after their participation in European competitions in August.

