STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Premier League: James Rodriguez adds stardust, but can Everton finally deliver on big spending?

Everton have certainly been keen to flaunt their new star name with commercials from Miami beach to Bogota this week using the James brand to promote the club.

Published: 12th September 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: James Rodriguez's reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton after two prior spells together at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich shows there is no lack of ambition on the blue side of Merseyside to force themselves into the Premier League's top six.

But billionaire owner Farhad Moshiri's lavish spending has yet to bear much fruit at Goodison Park.

Since the British-Iranian businessman took a controlling stake in the club in February 2016 with Everton 11th in the table, over £400 million ($517 million) has been spent on new players and the hiring and firing of high-profile coaches.

Last season, after Ancelotti's first seven months in charge, they finished 12th.

Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman have gone on to land jobs in charge of the Belgium's golden generation and Barcelona respectively after being sacked by Moshiri, but Ancelotti is determined not to follow their lead.

His wishes have been granted with a complete midfield rebuild.

Brazilian international Allan, who also worked under Ancelotti at Napoli, and Abdoulaye Doucoure have each cost £20 million as Moshiri's spending has defied the economic crisis caused by coronavirus and a staggering £112 million loss for the 2018/19 season.

“The club did a fantastic job, these players were the priority for us," said Ancelotti.

"I think that the goal we want to achieve is to fight for the first positions of the Premier League to be able to reach Europe next season.

"The goal is quite clear. We have this desire, this ambition. I think we can (do it)."

- Capturing the imagination -

It is James' signing that has most caught the imagination.

The Colombian, who lit up the 2014 World Cup by winning the Golden Boot, was in need of a change of scenery.

His World Cup performances in Brazil earned him a dream move to Madrid. But after a stellar first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti's departure saw him fall down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane.

A two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich did little to restore his former glories and back at Madrid last season, he made just one start in La Liga since last October.

“I am the sort of person who always wants to achieve more and more in my career and life," said James at his unveiling.

"It is a new league I am coming to and a big league on a worldwide scale.

“If you have talent and quality you can play in any league in any country."

Everton have certainly been keen to flaunt their new star name with commercials from Miami beach to Bogota this week using the James brand to promote the club.

But Ancelotti is determined he will be more than a publicity stunt to push Everton back into European contention.

“The players who arrived understood we have a project with ambition for the future," added the Italian, who is one of only three coaches to ever win the Champions League three times.

"They are going to work to put their quality into the team and this club."

Everton's season starts on Sunday away to Tottenham, who are also looking to bounce back in their first full season under a world-renowned manager in Jose Mourinho.

"I think the best new signing that they had was the coach, it was Carlo," said Mourinho on Friday.

"When a coach of Carlo's dimension goes to a club is not to try to not be relegated, or to try to stay in mid-table. It is easy to understand what Everton want, what Carlo wants.

"Then you look to the market. They brought players of high quality, they know Carlo well and a good squad becomes a much stronger squad, so I look at them as direct opponents (for the top six)."

TAGS
James Rodriguez Carlo Ancelotti Everton Farhad Moshir Allan Abdoulaye Doucoure
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp