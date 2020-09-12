STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Premier League seeking broadcast solutions for Chinese fans

The Premier League announced last Thursday that they have terminated their cooperation with Chinese broadcaster PP Sports.

Published: 12th September 2020

EPL, English Premier League trophy

The Premier league trophy sits beside the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match. (File photo| AFP)

By IANS

London, Sep 12 (IANS) The Premier League is trying hard to find broadcast solutions for fans in China, Richard Masters, chief executive of the English football top flight has said.

A Premier League statement released on China's social media Weibo read: "Premier League chief executive Richard Masters promised to Chinese fans that they are working hard to find solutions to broadcast the matches in China. Unfortunately, the first round matches of the 2020-21 season won't be broadcast in China," reports Xinhua news agency.

PP Sports, owned by the Chinese retail giant Suning Group, had signed a three-year deal with the Premier League in 2016. The broadcaster has reportedly withheld a payment of 160 million pounds for rights fees which were due in March.

A PP Sports source told Xinhua they paid 50 per cent of the negotiated fees at the initial stage of the three-year circle.

Masters said: "We know that there are millions of fans in China who would like to watch Premier League matches as usual and we are seeking solutions to solve the problem. We need to make the right decision and we are trying to find the best solution."

The new season of the Premier League will unveil on Saturday. Since no spectators will be allowed in England in September, all 28 games this month will be shown live on TV in the UK.

Premier League broadcast solutions China
