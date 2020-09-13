STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
English Premier League: Castagne nets debut goal as Leicester beats West Brom 3-0

Castagne, a defensive signing from Atalanta, made an impact at the other end by heading in a cross from fellow Belgian Dennis Praet in the 56th minute.

Published: 13th September 2020

Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, center, congratulates with teammates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich and Leicester City. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WEST BROMWICH: Timothy Castagne scored on his Leicester debut before Jamie Vardy netted two penalties in a season-opening 3-0 victory over newcomer West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Vardy doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 74th after being pulled back by Kyle Bartley.

Vardy was on target 10 minutes later, again from the spot, after James Justin was brought down by Dara O'Shea.

Vardy was the league's top scorer last season which ended in empty stadiums.

Fans are also still shut out at the start of the new campaign due to coronavirus restrictions.

