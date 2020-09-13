STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamshedpur FC signs William Lalnunfela, Bhupender Singh on three-year contracts

William comes with an impressive CV, having won the I-League in 2016-17 and a runner-up finish at the 2016 Federation Cup with Aizawl FC.

William Lalnunfela is all set to make his Indian Super League debut with Jamshedpur FC

William Lalnunfela is all set to make his Indian Super League debut with Jamshedpur FC (Photo | Jamshedpur FC Official Twitter)

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC has bolstered its squad for the 2020-21 season by signing forward William Lalnunfela and winger Bhupender Singh on three-year contracts.

William comes with an impressive CV, having won the I-League in 2016-17 and a runner-up finish at the 2016 Federation Cup with Aizawl FC.

The 25-year-old striker from Mizoram made his debut with Aizawl in the I-League in 2015 and also went on to represent Mohun Bagan.

The forward has also appeared for Aizawl in the AFC Cup and the AFC Champions League qualifiers.

Young winger Bhupender joins the club after a two-year stint with Spain's Tercera Division Club's U19 team, Olímpic Xàtiva.

Bhupi, as he is fondly known, joined the Spanish side after a successful time with Sudeva FC's youth teams where he impressed with his performances in the Youth I-Leagues.

Jamshedpur FC head Coach, Owen Coyle expressed delight with the addition of the two footballers.

"William and Bhupi bring more flair to our attack and help us increase squad depth.

The matches will come in fast and having players like them are essential in the long run," he said in a statement issued by the club.

