STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Calvert-Lewin nets, James shines as Everton beats Tottenham

Calvert-Lewin rose above defenders Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld to meet Lucas Digne's free kick and power a header past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris 10 minutes into the second half.

Published: 14th September 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Dominic Calvert-Lewin produced the goal and James Rodriguez provided the spark on his debut as Everton opened its Premier League season with a 1-0 win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Calvert-Lewin rose above defenders Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld to meet Lucas Digne's free kick and power a header past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris 10 minutes into the second half.

Everton had squandered a far easier chance to take the lead in the first half when Richarlison missed an open goal. The Brazilian sprinted onto Ben Davies' misplaced backward pass and rounded Lloris but scooped a shot over an unprotected net from a tight angle.

At least Richarlison was getting close to scoring. Tottenham striker Harry Kane was ineffective in front of goal, with only two touches in the Everton penalty area.

It was the first time Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho — who has previously managed Chelsea and Manchester United — has lost his opening match of a Premier League season, having been unable to sign a backup option to Kane.

Everton's biggest signing of the curtailed summer break was James from Real Madrid where he fell out of favor. And the Colombian midfielder was sharp on his debut — in only his second match since February — at the heart of the attacking threat and pinging balls with precision.

Another player who has been reunited with Carlo Ancelotti — Allan, who joined from Napoli — was also dominant in midfield against an ineffective Tottenham.

It was the first time Everton has won away at one of the top-six sides since 2013.

The victory was a sign of Everton's potential to be able to break into the European places in Ancelotti's first full season in charge of a team he dragged away from relegation danger into a 12th-place finish in July.

Mourinho also took charge during the first half of last season as Tottenham finished sixth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dominic Calvert-Lewin James Rodriguez Everton Premier League Tottenham
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp