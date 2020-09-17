STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Unchanged Real Madrid squad begins title defence in Spanish league La Liga

It hasn't won consecutive leagues since 2007-08 as Barcelona has dominated domestically winning eight leagues since Madrid's last double.

Published: 17th September 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's players celebrates with the trophy their victory at the end of the UEFA Youth League 2019/2020 final

Real Madrid's players celebrates with the trophy their victory at the end of the UEFA Youth League 2019/2020 final. (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Real Madrid is keeping most of the same players to try to win back-to-back Spanish leagues for the first time in more than a decade. Madrid begins its title defense on Sunday at Real Sociedad with practically the same squad that a few months ago lifted its first league trophy in three years.

It hasn't won consecutive leagues since 2007-08 as Barcelona has dominated domestically. The Catalan rival won eight leagues since Madrid's last double, including three in a row from 2009-11. Barcelona won two in a row in 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19. Madrid's other titles in the last decade came in 2011-12 and 2016-17.

The league began last weekend but Madrid didn't play because it received extra time to rest after competing last month in the Champions League round of 16. Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, who made it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, won't play in the first two rounds.

Europa League winner Sevilla also had its first two games postponed. Madrid won its only preseason match on Tuesday against Getafe.

Coach Zinedine Zidane is sticking to a formula that utilizes the entire squad, and isn't afraid of switching schemes - he went from tactics that focused on three forwards at times, or three defenders, and even five midfielders in some circumstances.

The main player who left was James Rodríguez, who joined Everton in the English Premier League. Gareth Bale also was expected to leave and was close to a transfer to Tottenham. But neither Rodríguez nor Bale played a big role in Madrid's 34th league title, when the team won 10 straight matches after the coronavirus break to overtake Barcelona for the lead.

Zidane kept the key players from that run, notably striker Karim Benzema and defender Sergio Ramos, who combined for 13 goals in the team's final 11 league matches.

Benzema will continue to be supported by young Brazilians Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, and also, hopefully, by an Eden Hazard who won't have to endure so many injury problems as he did last season - his first with the club.

Thibaut Courtois returns as the starting goalkeeper, and captain Ramos will be flanked by Raphael Varane again, with veteran Marcelo and Ferland Mendy exchanging starts in the left back position. Dani Carvajal will likely start at right back, with competition from Álvaro Odriozola after a brief loan to Bayern Munich.

Back from a loan to Real Sociedad was youngster Martin Odegaard, who will be a midfield option to make up for the absence of Rodríguez. The defensive midfield will again be anchored by the experienced trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Federico Valverde will likely be used often as well, while Francisco "Isco" Alarcón and Marco Asensio remain available as attacking midfielders. Madrid made some decent cash in the offseason by loaning the likes of right back Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan and youngster Óscar Rodríguez to Sevilla.

Left back Sergio Reguilón is set to move to Tottenham after a stint with Sevilla. Young Japan forward Takefusa Kubo was loaned to Villarreal, while Reinier will play with Borussia Dortmund, and Brahim Diaz with AC Milan.

Defender Jesús Vallejo will be loaned to Granada, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola returned to Paris Saint-Germain after a season with Madrid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Madrid La Liga Zinedine Zidane Spanish league Barcelona
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp