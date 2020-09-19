STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Neymar to lead Brazil in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The return to international play could be a welcome break for Neymar, who has had a tumultuous time since losing with the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain.

Published: 19th September 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

PSG striker Neymar

PSG striker Neymar (File photo | AP)

By AFP

RIO DE JANERIO: Brazil coach Tite kept faith with a troubled Neymar on Friday, choosing him to lead the Selecao as they launch their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign next month. Young Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes comes into the squad and could make his international debut while Real Madrid striker Rodrygo also returns.

The five-time world champions play Bolivia in Sao Paulo on October 9, then travel to Lima to face Peru four days later. The matches were originally scheduled for March, but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ| Neymar banned for two games following PSG-Marseille brawl

The return to international play could be a welcome break for Neymar, who has had a tumultuous time since losing with the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain.  First he had to quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus and then, when he returned to action, was banned for two matches Wednesday for his role in a brawl at the end of PSG's 1-0 loss to Marseille.

The French league is investigating the star striker's claim that Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez taunted him with racist insults. Neymar's former PSG teammate Thiago Silva, who signed with Chelsea last month, also got the call from Tite, even though the center-back will be 37 by the time of the World Cup in Qatar.

But Tite dropped regular squad members including Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. He also held off calling up injured captain Dani Alves, 37, naming 19-year-old Gabriel Menino of Palmeiras instead. Brazil were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Belgium in the 2018 World Cup.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Santos (Athletico Paranaense) Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Alex Telles (FC Porto/POR), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thiago Silva (Chelsea/ENG), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Felipe (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo)  

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon/FRA), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa/ENG), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Everton (Benfica/POR), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Richarlison (Everton/ENG)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neymar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Brazil football team FUFA WC Brazil
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp