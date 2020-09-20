STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Calvert-Lewin, Rodriguez star as Everton beats West Brom 5-2

It was Everton's second straight win to open the season, Carlo Ancelotti's side also beat Tottenham last weekend, and it looks a team transformed with Rodriguez in the playmaker role.

Published: 20th September 2020 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Everton's Michael Keane, foreground right, scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LIVERPOLL: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a hat trick and James Rodriguez netted his first goal in English soccer as Everton beat West Bromwich Albion 5-2 in an incident-filled Premier League match featuring two red cards, including one for visiting manager Slaven Bilic.

It was Everton's second straight win to open the season, Carlo Ancelotti's side also beat Tottenham last weekend, and it looks a team transformed with Rodriguez in the playmaker role following his offseason move from Real Madrid.

The Colombia star scored from outside the area to make it 2-1 just before halftime and was then involved in the game's key incident moments later, when he was shoved in the face by Kieran Gibbs to earn the West Brom left back a red card.

Bilic was also sent off for protesting against the decision to referee Mike Dean as the teams went off at halftime.

Everton took advantage of its numerical advantage after the break as Calvert-Lewin added two more goals to his initial equalizer to complete his hat trick, with Rodriguez whipping over a corner to set up the striker's third goal.

Calvert-Lewin already has four goals this season, having grabbed the winner at Spurs.

Center back Michael Keane also scored for Everton in the second half.

West Brom has lost back-to-back games, conceding eight goals in the process, having been beaten 3-0 by Leicester at home last weekend.

Grady Diangana put West Brom in front in the 10th minute after being allowed to run half the length of the field and shoot into the bottom corner from 25 yards (meters).

Matheus Pereira scored the visitors' other goal, curling in a free kick to make it 2-2 in the 47th.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dominic Calvert-Lewin James Rodriguez Everton West Bromwich Albion
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp