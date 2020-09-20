STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Leeds on right side of 4-3 thriller against Fulham for first win in EPL

Leeds was involved in another wild contest in its first home game back in the division and came out on top against fellow promoted team Fulham.

Published: 20th September 2020 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts, left, duels for the ball with Fulham's Denis Odoi during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LEEDS: This time, Leeds was on the right end of a 4-3 thriller in the Premier League.

A week after losing at champion Liverpool by the same score line on the opening day of the season, Leeds was involved in another wild contest in its first home game back in the division and came out on top against fellow promoted team Fulham.

Helder Costa scored in each half for Leeds, the second goal proving to be the winner at an empty Elland Road for Marcelo Bielsa's attack-minded side.

Fulham, which had two goals from striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, has now lost back-to-back games to open the season, having already been beaten 3-0 by Arsenal.

Between them, Leeds and Fulham have conceded 14 goals in four games so far.

West Bromwich Albion, the other side promoted from the second-tier Championship for this season, has conceded eight.

Costa gave Leeds a fifth-minute lead by slamming a shot in off the bar from an acute angle after Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed inadvertently flicked on a corner by the hosts.

Penalties have been a feature of the first two rounds of the league and there were two in six minutes here.

In the 35th, Mitrovic converted a spot kick after Robin Koch tripped Joe Bryan, despite trying to pull out of his attempted tackle.

Koch also gave away a penalty at Anfield last weekend.

Mateusz Klich replied with one of his own for Leeds in the 41st after Bryan pushed Patrick Bamford in the back.

Bamford then scored for the second straight match by stroking home a finish following a pass from Klich, before providing the cross that Costa swept in in the 57th for 4-1.

Fulham fought back through goals by Bobby Reid in the 62nd, four minutes after coming on as a substitute, and Mitrovic in the 67th but Leeds held on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leeds Premier League Fulham
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp