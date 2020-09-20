STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Liverpool to sign Portugal forward Diogo Jota, says Wolverhampton

Liverpool is reportedly paying an initial fee of 41 million pounds ($52 million) for Jota, who was left out of Wolves' squad for its English League Cup loss to Stoke in midweek.

Published: 20th September 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, centre, and Diogo Jota, centre-left, during the team training session at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground in Wolverhampton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, centre, and Diogo Jota, centre-left, during the team training session at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground in Wolverhampton. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WOLVERHAMPTON: Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo said Saturday that Portugal forward Diogo Jota is joining Liverpool, a move which will add depth to the Premier League champions' attacking options in a congested season.

"I know Diogo was really happy here," Nuno said, "but it's normal that players like to face new challenges in their careers so joining Liverpool I think is a good move for him."

Liverpool is reportedly paying an initial fee of 41 million pounds ($52 million) for Jota, who was left out of Wolves' squad for its English League Cup loss to Stoke in midweek.

Liverpool has yet to confirm the transfer.

The signing of Jota would come soon after Liverpool brought in Thiago Alcantara to provide a new dimension to its midfield.

While Thiago's move was heavily trailed, Jota's was largely unexpected and only really emerged this week.

Jota could struggle to break into the first team, given Liverpool's tried-and-tested front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, but will offer strong back-up with matches every three or four days for most of the season.

That is because the 2020-21 campaign has been shortened by a month following the pandemic-induced late finish to last term.

Jota, who started for Portugal in recent Nations League matches, mostly operates as a left-sided forward so could alternate with Mane, in particular.

He scored 26 goals in 85 matches for Wolves in the last two seasons but was never a regular first-choice player, especially toward the end of last season.

"Diogo is amazing and everybody knows the relationship we built during four seasons," Nuno said.

"Three seasons in particular here in Wolves, what Diogo did for us is absolutely fantastic. I think Diogo is going to the right place and we wish him all the best."

Jota's arrival could accelerate the departure of one, or both, of Liverpool's back-up strikers Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster.

Klopp also has Takumi Minamino as an option in attack.

Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever, an 18-year-old Dutchman, is heading to Wolves in a separate deal, Nuno also said Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wolverhampton Nuno Espirito Santo Liverpool Diogo Jota
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp