La Liga: Real Madrid starts title defense with unimpressive draw at Real Sociedad

Madrid only opened this weekend because its first-round match against Getafe was postponed as it played later into last season after reaching the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos jumps for the ball with Karim Benzema nearby as he tries to beat Real Sociedad's goalkeeper Alex Remiro during Spanish La Liga. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: It wasn’t the best of starts for defending champion Real Madrid, which needed a good performance by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to salvage a 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday.

With a squad mostly unchanged from last season, Madrid looked out of rhythm and couldn't get more than a point in a lackluster match at the Reale Arena in the Basque Country.

Zinedine Zidane's team struggled in attack and saw Sociedad create some of the most dangerous chances, including one by forward Alexander Isak just before halftime that forced Courtois to make a superb save with his legs as he charged out from the goal.

“We were well organised,” Courtois said. “We didn't allow them many opportunities other than the save I made and another shot that went wide. The problem is that we couldn't score, but that will come with time.”

Madrid had won 10 of its last 11 league matches last season to clinch its first title in three years. It is trying to lift back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08.

Madrid only opened this weekend because its first-round match against Getafe was postponed as it played later into last season after reaching the round of 16 of the Champions League. Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, which made it to the Champions League quarterfinals, had their first two games postponed and won’t start until next weekend in the third round. It's the same for Sevilla, which won the Europa League.

“We can't forget that Real Sociedad has been practicing longer than us,” Courtois said. “We can be happy with how we played even though we couldn't score.”

Madrid had only one preparation match before its opener, against Getafe last week. Sociedad, which finished in sixth place last season, had started its league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Valladolid.

“It feels like we could have gotten more points, but a draw against a team like Real Madrid is always important,” Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal said.

Madrid started its title defense with a similar squad that won the league title for the 34th time, with the only new starter being playmaker Martin Odegaard, who had been on loan with Sociedad until last season. He was a surprise starter in place of defensive midfielder Casemiro, a regular for Zidane along with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the midfield.

“It was a very special match for me, against some of my friends," the 21-year-old Odegaard said.

Young Brazilians Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo flanked Karim Benzema in the attack, with Eden Hazard, who is not fully fit yet, sitting out.

Zidane brought Casemiro on in the second half, and he also used two youth squad players off the bench — Sergio Arribas and Marvin.

Gareth Bale and James Rodríguez left for the Premier League but they hadn’t been playing much under Zidane.

Madrid had its trip to the Basque Country city of San Sebastián delayed after a problem with an airplane.

