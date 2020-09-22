Arsenal confirms signing of goalkeeper Alex Runarsson

By ANI

LONDON: English club Arsenal has confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Alex Runarsson on a four-year contract from French club Dijon.

The 25-year-old Iceland international had joined the Ligue 1 club in July 2018 and made 13 appearances for them in all competitions last season. Alex started his career with KR Reykjavik in his home country. He went on to join FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, where he made 62 appearances during a three-year spell, before moving to Dijon.

"We're very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad. We have been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person," Arsenal's Technical director said in an official statement."We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position," Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said.Alex will wear the number 13 shirt which is available here from Arsenal Direct. The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.