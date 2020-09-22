STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic ends international career with Croatia

The 32-year-old Rakitic played 106 times for his country in a storied midfield partnership with Luka Modric that lasted for more than a decade.

Published: 22nd September 2020

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ZAGREB: Ivan Rakitic has decided to end his international career, Croatia’s football federation said Monday.



They were key to Croatia reaching the 2018 World Cup final where it lost 4-2 to France.

Rakitic scored the decisive penalty in shootouts to beat Denmark and host Russia in the first two knockout rounds.

“Saying goodbye to the Croatian national team is the most difficult decision in my career,” Rakitic said in a federation statement.

Born in Switzerland, Rakitic started his career at Basel and represented Swiss national youth teams before opting to switch to his parents’ home nation.

He leaves the Croatia squad just nine months before it plays at the postponed 2020 European Championship. Croatia is in a group with England, the Czech Republic and a playoff winner not yet decided.

Rakitic is in his first season back at Sevilla, where he won a Europa League title in 2014 before starting a six-year spell at Barcelona. He scored the opening goal in Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Juventus in the 2015 Champions League final.

