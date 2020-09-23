STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

All Real Madrid players, coaching staff test negative for coronavirus

Real Madrid on Monday witnessed a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in the La Liga.

Published: 23rd September 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mezut Ozil alongside Kaka, Xabi Alonso and other Real Madrid teammates. (File Photo | AFP)

Mezut Ozil alongside Kaka, Xabi Alonso and other Real Madrid teammates. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MADRID: Real Madrid conducted Covid-19 tests on the first team and the coaching staff and no one returned positive for the infection, announced the club on Wednesday.

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that after the last COVID-19 tests carried out on our football first team and the coaching staff, all the results have come back negative," the club said in a statement.

According to Goal.com, there were reports in the Spanish media suggesting that Martin Odegaard has tested positive for coronavirus after the club's round of testing on Monday.

The report also claimed that Madrid had been waiting for the results of a second test to arrive as errors can occasionally creep in, Goal.com reported.

However, the recent statement from the club has put an end to all the speculations.

Real Madrid on Monday witnessed a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in the La Liga. The club is now gearing up for the clash against Real Betis, slated to take place on September 27.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus Real Madrid Covid-19
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp