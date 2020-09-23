STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chasing a goal

Jushna Shahin’s love for football and her admiration for Lionel Messi have dictated the course of her life

Published: 23rd September 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jushna Shahin

By Sneha John
Express News Service

KOCHI: Many are passionate about football, but hardly a few let the game script their destiny and change the course of their life. Jushna Shahin, a 25-year-old from Mangad in Kannur, is one of those few. The seeds of football love sprouted inside Jushna back in 2002 when she happened to see a glimpse of the World Cup as a kid. By 2006, it was a thriving passion.

But nobody thought she would set out on a relentless pursuit to learn the culture and language of her favourite sportsperson Lionel Messi, cross borders to watch his match and handover a letter to the star in Spanish. “I was brought up in a family that keenly followed football. Since my grandfather was a staunch supporter of Brazil, I started rooting for Argentine team just to vex him in the beginning. Eventually, I got so obsessed with the game, that I learned its rules by the time I was in Class VI. Even my friends nicknamed me Messi,” said Jushna over phone from Spain, where she is working as a language assistant at a school. 

Just as how the actions of Columbian goalkeeper Higuita determined the decisions of N S Madhavan’s fictional character Fr Geevarghese, Jushna decided to study Spanish in JNU after Class XII with a resolve to interview Messi one day. “I wanted to study Spanish since it is the native tongue of my favourite sportsman. When I cleared the entrance examination to pursue Spanish honours degree, my parents expected me to aim something like the Indian Foreign Service. However, my aim is to be a sports journalist and I wish to interview Messi, at least in the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022,” she said. 

With her first salary, Jushna bought tickets for the UEFA Champions League group stage match between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund which took place in November last year. The match saw Messi scoring twice and assisting for another goal. When it was recently reported that the footballer was set to leave Barcelona, Jushna visited Camp Nou and wrote special reports after meeting mediapersons and sports enthusiasts. Her articles were later taken up by various media organisations.

“In my masters from JNU, my dissertation was on ‘The politics of El Clasico’. It delineates how football is more than a game when fans identify/ differentiate clubs based on their political views. When I grew curious about the history of football in Kerala, I interviewed renowned sports journalist Bhasi Malapparampa in 2018 who also inspired me to chase my dreams,” she said. 

“Now I am at Jerez in Andalucia for a language assistant programme. From October, I willbe in Seville until May 2021. My primary incentive is that Seville has a good football stadium,” quipped Jushna. At present, she is honing her skill by writing articles for many sports websites and journals such as Footy Times and The Champion.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jushna Shahin Kannur football
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp