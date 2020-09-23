STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Ham manager Moyes, players Diop and Cullen test positive for COVID-19

Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen were preparing for West Ham's Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday against Hull City when news of the results reached them.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

West Ham's manager David Moyes (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: West Ham United have confirmed that club manager David Moyes and two players have tested positive for coronavirus.

"West Ham United can confirm that David Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returned positive tests for COVID-19," the club said in a statement.

The trio was forced to leave London Stadium, with Diop and Cullen replaced in the Hammers first team by Harrison Ashby and Jack Wilshere.

"The club's medical team were informed of the test results as the team were at London Stadium preparing for this evening's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Hull City. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home," the statement read.

"All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols," it added.

However, despite the absence of trio in the clash against Hull City, the side has registered an impressive 5-1 win as Robert Snodgrass scored the opening goal while Sebastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko each scored a brace.

