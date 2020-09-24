STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chelsea signs goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after Kepa Arrizabalaga's costly mistakes

Kepa became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he was signed by Chelsea in 2018 for USD 93 million.

Published: 24th September 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-signed Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Newly-signed Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Chelsea has signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to take its summer transfer window spending over USD 280 million, putting the future starting position of Kepa Arrizabalaga in doubt. The 28-year-old Mendy has joined from French side Rennes, the club said Thursday, for a reported fee of 22 million pounds (USD 27.75 million) on a five-year contract.

Kepa became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he was signed by Chelsea in 2018 for 80 million euros (then USD 93 million). But his errors in games have become increasingly costly for Chelsea - the latest in a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the second match of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The need to sign Mendy was overseen by Petr Cech, the former Chelsea goalkeeper turned technical director. Cech also joined Chelsea from Rennes, 16 years ago. "As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in. Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

The Senegal international helped Rennes qualify for the Champions League for the first time for this season. Chelsea's third goalkeeper is the 38-year-old Willy Caballero.

TAGS
Edouard Mendy Chelsea Kepa Arrizabalaga Rennes
